Alerta sanitaria Andalucía decreta una alerta sanitaria sobre un producto de carne mechada tras un brote de listeriosis

Los hospitales andaluces han atendido en las últimas semanas a cuarenta personas por este brote. 

El exterior del hospital de Valme, Sevilla. EFE/Archivo

La Consejería de Salud y Familias, a través de la Dirección General de Salud Pública y Ordenación Farmacéutica, ha decretado este jueves una alerta sanitaria sobre el producto de carne mechada con el nombre comercial La Mechá, fabricado por la firma Magrudis, con domicilio en Sevilla capital, tras comprobar que este producto es el agente causante de los brotes de listeriosis registrados en Sevilla en las últimas semanas.

Según ha informado la Consejería en un comunicado, la alerta sanitaria, activada tras el desarrollo de los protocolos y de las inspecciones oportunas, significa la retirada del citado producto de la venta y consumo.

La empresa que fabrica el alimento causante del brote, que ha mantenido una colaboración estrecha con Salud Pública durante la investigación, ha comunicado ya a sus clientes estos mismos hechos. Los hospitales andaluces han atendido en las últimas semanas a cuarenta personas por este brote de listeriosis.

