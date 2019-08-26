Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Alerta sanitaria Magrudis fabricó carne en sus nuevas instalaciones sin la inspección previa

La empresa, que fabricaba la carne origen del brote de listeriosis, la elaboró en sus nuevas instalaciones sin avisar antes a la Junta de Andalucía de la ampliación de las naves y sin la inspección previa.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El portavoz de la Junta para este brote de listerioris, el doctor José Miguel Cisneros (d), acompañado del subdirector de Protección de la Salud de la Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Peinado | EFE

El portavoz de la Junta para este brote de listerioris, el doctor José Miguel Cisneros (d), acompañado del subdirector de Protección de la Salud de la Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Peinado | EFE

La empresa Magrudis, que fabricaba la carne origen del brote de listeriosis, la elaboró en sus nuevas instalaciones sin avisar antes a la Junta de Andalucía de la ampliación de las naves y sin la inspección previa, según ha asegurado el subdirector de Protección para la Salud de la Junta de Andalucía, Jesús Peinado.

El 31 de julio, Magrudis comunicó oficialmente a la Junta de Andalucía que había hecho unas obras de ampliación de sus naves de Sevilla, que la Junta no sabe exactamente cuándo se acabaron, aunque la empresa elaboró la carne mechada contaminada sin que las supervisara un inspector, ha indicado Peinado en rueda de prensa.

La empresa no tiene necesidad de informar del comienzo de los trabajos de ampliación, pero sí de su finalización

Los inspectores tienen un plazo de hasta 25 días desde que la empresa comunica el fin de los trabajos de ampliación hasta que pueda elaborar los productos, ha precisado el subdirector de Protección para la Salud. La empresa no tiene necesidad de informar del comienzo de los trabajos de ampliación pero sí de su finalización para que los inspectores confirmen que todos los nuevos elementos cumplen con las exigencias sanitarias, ha añadido.

El representante de la Consejería de Salud ha añadido que están analizando los autocontroles de la empresa hechos en junio en tres superficies distintos, que dieron negativos en los análisis de listeriosis. Además, el Ayuntamiento de Sevilla está comprobando si el horno es el adecuado para alcanzar la temperatura que permita la esterilización del producto.

La Junta afirma que aún tardará un tiempo en tener los datos exactos de lo ocurrido con este brote, las hipótesis y la conclusión, ha asegurado Peinado antes de subrayar que la fábrica de Magrudis está clausurada y toda la carne retirada del mercado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad