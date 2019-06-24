Público
Alerta sanitaria por la presencia de gluten en magdalenas ecológicas etiquetadas como 'sin gluten'

La AECOSAN, dependiente del Ministerio de Sanidad, recomienda a aquellos consumidores alérgicos o intolerantes a esta proteína, que pudieran tener el producto anteriormente mencionado en sus hogares, que se abstengan de consumirlo. 

Imagen de archivo de unas magdalenas. PIXABAY

La Agencia Española de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutrición (AECOSAN), dependiente del Ministerio de Sanidad, ha alertado de la presencia de gluten en magdalenas ecológicas etiquetadas como sin gluten de las marcas Sol Natural y Mdalen.

Ante esto, el organismo ha recomendado a aquellos consumidores alérgicos o intolerantes al gluten, que pudieran tener el producto anteriormente mencionado en sus hogares, que se abstengan de consumirlo. No obstante, AECOSAN ha asegurado que el consumo de este producto no comporta ningún riesgo para el resto de consumidores.

En concreto, los productos afectados se presentan en bolsas de 145 gramos y 70 gramos con los lotes: ECO91024080, ECO91024051, ECO91024032, ECO91024092, ECO91025060, ECO91025031, ECO91025002, ECO91025072 y ECO91026030.

El producto afectado ha sido fabricado en Catalunya y se ha distribuido en Catalunya, Canarias, País Vasco y Portugal. El organismo ya ha informado de estos hechos a las Autoridades competentes de las Comunidades Autónomas a través de la Red de Alerta Alimentaria nacional (SCIRI).

La semana pasada, la AECOSAN alertó también de la presencia de leche, no declarada en el etiquetado, en magdalenas con maíz de la marca DIET RADISSON, de 190g, número de lote 260120 y fecha de consumo preferente 26/01/20.

El producto afectado ha sido fabricado en la Comunidad Autónoma de Castilla y León y distribuido por una empresa de Catalunya a establecimientos de Castilla-La Mancha, Valencia, Asturias, Castilla y León, Andalucía, País Vasco, Islas Baleares, Canarias, Madrid, Murcia y Galicia, así como a establecimientos de Portugal.

La AECOSAN ha recomendado las mismas medidas de precaución que con las magdalenas ecolócias de Sol Natural y Mdalen.

