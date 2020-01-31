Estás leyendo: La Audiencia Nacional investigaba al Rúa Mar por narcotráfico

Algeciras La Audiencia Nacional investigaba al Rúa Mar por narcotráfico

La investigación alcanza también a otros barcos con puertos base en el Campo de Gibraltar y zonas limítrofes y trata de confirmar sus supuestas relaciones con redes de tráfico de hachís.

Varios operarios trabajan en la instalación del sonar del Instituto Español de Oceanografía y del robot submarino en el barco "Clara Campoamor", de Salvamento Marítimo, que se emplearán en la búsqueda del "Rúa Mar"
Instalación del sonar y del robot submarino en el barco "Clara Campoamor" que se emplean en la búsqueda del 'Rúa Mar'. / EFE

cádiz

efe

El Rúa Mar, el pesquero gaditano que naufragó la madrugada del pasado 24 de enero con sus seis tripulantes a bordo, estaba siendo investigado por su posible relación con el narcotráfico, han confirmado fuentes próximas al caso. El juzgado de instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional tiene abiertas unas diligencias sobre esta investigación que están declaradas secretas.

Según ha adelantado este viernes el periódico Europa Sur, la investigación alcanza también a otros barcos con puertos base en el Campo de Gibraltar y zonas limítrofes y trata de confirmar sus supuestas relaciones con redes de tráfico de hachís. La búsqueda del pesquero gaditano Rúa Mar y de los cuatro tripulantes que continúan desaparecidos prosigue con diversos medios.

El Instituto Español de Oceanografía (IEO), Salvamento Marítimo y la Armada continúan, con un robot articulado submarino (ROV) y un sonar, entre otros medios, la búsqueda en las aguas en las que el pecio desapareció, en aguas marroquíes a 28 millas del cabo Espartel.

Mientras, otras unidades de Salvamento y la Guardia Civil, rastrean las aguas, especialmente por la zona de la costa de Tarifa en las que aparecieron los cuerpos del patrón de la embarcación, Antonio Javier Maza, de 52 años, y de uno de los tripulantes, el marinero hispano peruano Óscar Maquera.

