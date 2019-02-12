Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Alicante La Guardia Civil interviene más de 200 animales disecados en Alicante

La investigación llamada 'Taxideralia', que comenzó en mayo de 2018, ha concluido con la investigación de seis personas como presuntas autoras de varios delitos contra la fauna y la flora.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 2
La Guardia Civil interviene más de 200 piezas disecadas de elefantes, leones y jirafas en Alicante

En 2018 se llevaron a cabo más de 60 operaciones contra el tráfico ilegal de especies./ EUROPA PRESS

La Guardia Civil ha intervenido más de 200 ejemplares de varias especies incluidas en el Convenio sobre el Comercio Internacional de Especies Amenazadas de Fauna y Flora Silvestre (Convenio CITES) en la provincia de Alicante. En concreto, se han incautado ejemplares disecados de león africano, rinoceronte blanco, tigre de bengala, hipopótamo, cocodrilo africano, antílope africano y jirafa, entre otros muchos.

Se trata del último golpe al tráfico ilegal de especies en España, que se enmarca dentro del Plan de Acción Español de Lucha contra el Tráfico de Especies Silvestres (Plan TIFIES), liderado por el Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (SEPRONA) de la Guardia Civil.

La operación, denominada "Taxideralia" se ha desarrollado desde el mes de mayo de 2018 por parte de las Patrullas de Protección de la Naturaleza (PAPRONAS) de Monóvar y Alicante, y ha culminado con la investigación de seis personas como presuntas autoras de varios delitos contra la fauna y la flora (tráfico y comercialización de especies protegidas).

El Capitán Esteban José de Diego y la Teniente María Pellicer, del SEPRONA, ha dado cuenta de los resultados de esta operación en el transcurso de una Jornada sobre 'Periodismo y Lucha contra el Tráfico Ilegal de Especies', organizada por el Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica.

La operación "Taxideralia" comenzó cuando la Guardia Civil detectó, durante 2018, una proliferación de anuncios por Internet por los que se vendían animales disecados de especies incluidas en el convenio CITES, cuya legislación prohíbe su venta.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad