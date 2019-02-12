La Guardia Civil ha intervenido más de 200 ejemplares de varias especies incluidas en el Convenio sobre el Comercio Internacional de Especies Amenazadas de Fauna y Flora Silvestre (Convenio CITES) en la provincia de Alicante. En concreto, se han incautado ejemplares disecados de león africano, rinoceronte blanco, tigre de bengala, hipopótamo, cocodrilo africano, antílope africano y jirafa, entre otros muchos.
Se trata del último golpe al tráfico ilegal de especies en España, que se enmarca dentro del Plan de Acción Español de Lucha contra el Tráfico de Especies Silvestres (Plan TIFIES), liderado por el Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (SEPRONA) de la Guardia Civil.
La operación, denominada "Taxideralia" se ha desarrollado desde el mes de mayo de 2018 por parte de las Patrullas de Protección de la Naturaleza (PAPRONAS) de Monóvar y Alicante, y ha culminado con la investigación de seis personas como presuntas autoras de varios delitos contra la fauna y la flora (tráfico y comercialización de especies protegidas).
El Capitán Esteban José de Diego y la Teniente María Pellicer, del SEPRONA, ha dado cuenta de los resultados de esta operación en el transcurso de una Jornada sobre 'Periodismo y Lucha contra el Tráfico Ilegal de Especies', organizada por el Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica.
La operación "Taxideralia" comenzó cuando la Guardia Civil detectó, durante 2018, una proliferación de anuncios por Internet por los que se vendían animales disecados de especies incluidas en el convenio CITES, cuya legislación prohíbe su venta.
