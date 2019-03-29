Un juzgado de menores de Alicante ha acordado internar a tres adolescentes en centros de menores por su presunta implicación en la agresión sexual en grupo a una chica de 15 años en una localidad de la Marina Alta de Alicante en julio del año pasado.
Según fuentes judiciales, tres de los cuatro menores supuestamente implicados han sido desplazados este jueves a varios centros de internamiento por estos hechos. El juez ha decretado esta medida cautelar a petición de la Fiscalía de Menores, aunque el proceso sigue abierto.
Los tres fueron detenidos el pasado 5 de marzo, tras lo que el juzgado decretó su puesta en libertad bajo la tutela de sus padres y que este jueves prestaran declaración judicial. Finalmente han comparecido los tres.
Respecto al cuarto menor, una vez identificado, las autoridades francesas han colaborado en su búsqueda también como presunto autor de la agresión múltiple. Al parecer se encuentra en Francia por otros motivos desde hace unos meses, según indicaron este miércoles fuentes de las investigación.
La chica de 15 años interpuso este mes la denuncia, en la que aseguraba haber sido víctima de una agresión sexual en grupo en julio de 2018 en su entorno escolar de la localidad de la Marina Alta donde residía. Todos los adolescentes pertenecen al mismo centro escolar, aunque los hechos perpetrados en julio no ocurrieron en su instituto.
De la investigación se hizo cargo la Policía Judicial de Xàbia (Alicante), que abrió todas las líneas posibles, entre ellas el análisis de los teléfonos móviles de los presuntos agresores.
Tras interponer la denuncia, la Fiscalía adoptó las medidas de precaución habituales en este caso y este martes les volvió a citar para tomarles de nuevo declaración, según confirmó el delegado del Gobierno, Juan Carlos Fulgencio.
