Público
Público

Alicante Un muerto y un herido tras caer al vacío al intentar hacerse un selfi

El suceso ocurrió este miércoles poco antes de las 19.30 horas cuando dos británicos, de entre 20 y 30 años, se han precipitado al vacío y han caído sobre una caseta de SOS de la playa de Punta Prima.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Varias personas se hacen un selfie en el paseo marítimo de Bandra Fort Band Stand junto al mar arábigo en Bombay, India. EFE/Divyakant Solanki

Cayeron desde una altura aproximada de entre seis y diez metros en la zona de Punta Prima, en Orihuela-Costa. EFE/Divyakant Solanki

Un hombre ha muerto y otro ha resultado herido este miércoles tras caer desde una altura aproximada de entre seis y diez metros en la zona de Punta Prima, en Orihuela-Costa (Alicante), al parecer "al querer hacerse una foto", según han informado a Efe fuentes de la Guardia Civil.

El suceso ocurrió este miércoles poco antes de las 19.30 horas cuando dos británicos, de entre 20 y 30 años, se han precipitado al vacío y han caído sobre una caseta de SOS de la playa de Punta Prima, en circunstancias todavía sin precisar, aunque los primeros indicios apuntan a que se habría producido al intentar sacarse una foto o selfi.

Uno de ellos, según las mismas fuentes, ha muerto y el otro ha sido trasladado en un helicóptero al Hospital de Alicante, aunque por el momento no ha trascendido el alcance de sus heridas.

Al lugar de los hechos han acudido los servicios sanitarios y la Guardia Civil, entre otros efectivos.

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad