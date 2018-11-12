El popular programa de mensajería instantánea WhatsApp aplica a partir de este lunes su nuevo sistema de almacenamiento de copias de seguridad, siguiendo el acuerdo suscrito con Google que fue anunciado el pasado mes de agosto.
Este acuerdo permite que los usuarios guarden una copia de sus datos utilizando la herramienta Google Drive, sin limitación de espacio y con la posibilidad de poder transferirla luego entre sus distintos dispositivos Android. De esta forma será más fácil guardar los chats y trasladarlos, por ejemplo, a un nuevo teléfono inteligente cuando el usuario cambie de móvil.
Todos los mensajes, así como los archivos multimedia, que no ejecuten la copia de seguridad correspondiente a través de Drive, serán eliminados definitivamente por la compañía, aunque cada dispositivo puede guardar también, si está configurado para ello, una copia local en formato de archivo.
Los usuarios de Android pueden actualizar su copia, siempre que dispongan de una cuenta personal de Google, a través del menú de ajustes, pinchando en el apartado de copia de seguridad e indicando allí además la frecuencia con la que desea guardarla en Drive.
En lo que respecta a los usuarios de iPhone, la compañía tiene ya un acuerdo con Apple que permite a sus clientes almacenar el contenido de sus chats a través del servicio iCloud. WhatsApp es la aplicación más popular del mundo, ya que se calcula que cuenta con cerca de 1.500 millones de usuarios.
