Cinco trabajadores del metro de Barcelona han sido diagnosticados de una afectación benigna causada por su exposición al amianto o alguno de sus derivados, tras la revisión médica especializada efectuada a unos 600 empleados del suburbano barcelonés.
Según han explicado fuentes de la compañía Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB), los cinco casos detectados en el programa especial de vigilancia de la salud han sido derivados al Servicio de Neumología del Hospital Vall d'Hebron para que tengan un seguimiento de su afección, que, según la empresa, no reviste gravedad ni incrementa el riesgo de sufrir cáncer.
Los cinco trabajadores presentan un engorde de la pleura o placas pleurales, que es una afección benigna -la más frecuente en los casos de exposición al amianto- que no incapacita ni requiere cuidados especiales, pero sí un control médico sistemático.
Desde que TMB amplió el programa especial de vigilancia de la salud tras detectar amianto o derivados en sus instalaciones y en algunos vagones, unos 600 trabajadores se han sometido a las pruebas, que consisten en un estudio médico mediante una tomografía axial computerizada de alta resolución (TACAR), una técnica de diagnóstico por la imagen más sensible que la radiografía de tórax.
Las placas pleurales detectadas en los cinco trabajadores son asintomáticas, no tienen repercusión sobre la función respiratoria y no incrementan el riesgo de cáncer, según han asegurado fuentes de TMB, que ha comunicado estos resultados a los delegados de prevención de la salud del comité de empresa.
Aún quedan unos 200 trabajadores más -los que han estado trabajando en algún lugar con amianto- por someterse a las pruebas del programa especial de vigilancia de la salud, por lo que la empresa no descarta que pueda aparecer algún caso más.
