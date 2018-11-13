La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Panamá a José Carlos Pombar, un histórico narcotraficante gallego prófugo de la Justicia desde 2004. El arrestado intentó acceder el pasado lunes con documentación falsa a este país centroamericano.
La detención de José Carlos Pombar fue adelantada ayer, lunes, por varios medios gallegos. En su nota de prensa, la Policía habla este martes de un relevante narcotraficante gallego que figuraba en la lista de los criminales más buscados de nuestro país, con varias requisitorias de las autoridades españolas desde el año 2004, aunque no precisa el nombre del arrestado.
Se trata de una investigación de la Policía Nacional, en colaboración con Interpol, las Autoridades de la República de Guinea Ecuatorial y Panamá y el enlace español de la Policía en Panamá.
Pombar fue detenido en el año 2002 en el marco de una operación en la que se aprehendieron 1.700 kilos de cocaína en un barco cerca de Cabo Verde. Se le acusó de ser el responsable de las comunicaciones y de controlar varias embarcaciones en el litoral africano, principalmente en Nigeria, con las que recogía la droga proveniente de Sudamérica para, posteriormente, entregarla al grupo gallego encargado de alijarla en las costas españolas.
Tras su huida figuró como presunto responsable en otras operaciones, como la llevada a cabo por agentes de Policía Nacional en el marco de la operación Miño, donde fue apresada una embarcación con casi cuatro toneladas de cocaína.
La Policía ha informado de que fueron numerosas las gestiones que se realizaron para detectar dónde se ocultaba en el continente africano y para averiguar las identidades falsas con las que operaba para eludir las órdenes internacionales de detención que sobre él pesaban. Finalmente, el pasado lunes fue detenido cuando intentaba entrar en Panamá con documentación falsa.
