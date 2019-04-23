Público
Anciana muerta Hallado en una casa el cadáver momificado de una anciana muerta en 2014

La fallecida, de 83 años, vivía en el barrio de la Guindalera del distrito madrileño de Salamanca y nadie la echó de menos durante cinco años hasta que una sobrina, que vive en Israel avisó a los agentes de que llevaba mucho sin saber de ella.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional.

La Policía Nacional halló la semana pasada el cadáver momificado de una anciana de la que nadie sabía nada desde hace cinco años y que habría fallecido por causas naturales a principios de 2014, han informado fuentes policiales. Según ha adelantado El Mundo, la fallecida, de 83 años, vivía en el barrio de la Guindalera del distrito madrileño de Salamanca y nadie la echó de menos durante todo este tiempo hasta que una sobrina, que vive en Israel, avisó a los agentes de que llevaba mucho sin saber de ella.

Como informa el periódico, los agentes se personaron en la vivienda la semana pasada y se encontraron con la puerta cerrada. Tras hablar con vecinos que llevaban años sin verla y con el portero, que ha estado todo este tiempo recogiendo su correspondencia, decidieron llamar a un cerrajero para entrar en la vivienda.

Ya dentro, la Policía se encontró el cadáver de la mujer momificado en el suelo de la cocina. Según la autopsia, a la que hace referencia El Mundo, la mujer pudo morir de un ictus, se descartó cualquier tipo de violencia y se calculó la fecha del fallecimiento a principios del 2014.

