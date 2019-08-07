Más de 2.000 personas han firmado ya para solicitar a la Junta de Andalucía la retirada de la nueva campaña contra la violencia de género realizada por la Consejería de Igualdad, Políticas Sociales y Conciliación.
En la recogida de firmas que se inició hace dos días, publicada en la plataforma Change.org y consultada por Europa Press, la promotora de la iniciativa ha reprochado que en la campaña se denomina 'maltrato' hacia las mujeres y no violencia de género este problema. "Consideramos que es inaceptable anunciar un número de ayuda contra el 'maltrato' junto a fotografías de mujeres sonriendo y felices", apunta.
De esta manera, llama a no permitir que "se frivolice" con el dolor de "millones de mujeres en el mundo" y que "se maquille con la violencia machista".
La campaña de sensibilización buscar dar visibilidad a la mujer superviviente que ha sido víctima de esta lacra, y lanza "un mensaje de esperanza a las víctimas y de implicación a la sociedad", según explicó la consejera del ramo, Rocío Ruiz, en su presentación el pasado 29 de julio.
"Es inaceptable anunciar un número de ayuda contra el 'maltrato' junto a fotografías de mujeres sonriendo y felices"
La difusión de estos mensajes se realizará a través de la televisión, radio, prensa impresa y digital, redes sociales bajo el hashtag #DenunciaVive, así como vallas, mupis, autobuses, metros y tranvías con una financiación de 1.200.000 euros del fondo del Pacto de Estado contra la Violencia de Género correspondiente a 2018.
La campaña se desarrolla bajo el lema Pero la vida siempre es más fuerte, y se encuentra impulsada desde la Dirección General de Violencia de Género, Igualdad de Trato y Diversidad.
