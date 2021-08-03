sevilla
El Consejo de Gobierno ha acordado este martes pedir al Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA) el aval para implantar el certificado digital covid para acceder al interior de los locales de ocio nocturno, por lo que la medida no entrará en vigor hasta que el tribunal se pronuncie.
Así lo ha anunciado el portavoz de la Junta y consejero de la Presidencia, Elías Bendodo, durante la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión, en la que ha señalado que el objetivo es "tener la máxima seguridad jurídica" para poder aplicar esta medida, "como se ha hecho durante todos los meses de la pandemia".
El Consejo Asesor de Alertas de Salud Pública de Alto Impacto de Andalucía decidió en su reunión de este lunes exigir el certificado covid o una prueba negativa (PCR o test de antígenos) para acceder al interior de locales de ocio nocturno, cuya puesta en marcha estaba prevista para las 00.00 horas de este jueves.
"No entrará en vigor de inmediato, sino cuando nos contesten, que esperamos que sea lo antes posible", ha señalado Bendodo.
La medida cuenta con la oposición de Vox. Antes de que Bendodo informara este martes de que la Junta de Andalucía esperará al aval judicial,eEl secretario general del grupo parlamentario Vox en Andalucía, Francisco Ocaña, había anunciado que su formación acudirá a los tribunales si la Junta mantiene la exigencia de presentar el certificado covid para acceder al interior de locales de ocio nocturno.
En una nota de prensa Ocaña afirmaba que esta decisión es "una imposición que muestra que Juanma Moreno está cada vez más cerca de las políticas del PSOE de Pedro Sánchez" y sostenía que el presidente de la Junta "se equivoca".
