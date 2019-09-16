Andrés Sardá, uno de los grandes diseñadores del mundo del diseño y de la moda falleció este domingo en Barcelona, a los 90 años, según han confirmado hoy a Efe fuentes familiares.
Perteneciente a una familia con un fuerte arraigo en el sector textil catalán, Andrés Sarda revolucionó la ropa interior y el mundo de la mujer española con una fórmula que aunaba diseño y comodidad, y que consiguió alzar su firma como una de las más internacionales de todos los tiempos.
Desde la fundación de su empresa en 1962, Andrés Sardá, ingeniero textil de formación, tenía claro que el éxito de su empresa pasaba por considerar a la ropa interior como diseño y no algo "puramente funcional como sucedía hasta entonces", aseguró el catalán en una entrevista con Efe.
