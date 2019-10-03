Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Angrois Las víctimas del Alvia denuncian que llevan "365 días ignorados" por Ábalos

"Es indignante que ni siquiera nos conteste, más aún cuando el pasado mes de junio el señor ministro decía que recibiría a las víctimas cada vez que haga falta", han denunciado a través de un comunicado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de una manifestación por las víctimas del accidente del tren Alvia ocurrido en Angrois (Santiago)./ EP

Imagen de archivo de una manifestación por las víctimas del accidente del tren Alvia ocurrido en Angrois (Santiago)./ EP

Las víctimas del accidente de Angrois denuncian que llevan "365 días ignorados" por el ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, pese a que se comprometió a recibir a los afectados "cada vez que haga falta". 

La plataforma Víctimas Alvia 04155 también carga contra el Gobierno porque llevan seis años pidiendo que se depuren todas las responsabilidades. "Es indignante que ni siquiera nos conteste, más aún cuando el pasado mes de junio el señor ministro decía que recibiría a las víctimas cada vez que haga falta", han denunciado a través de un comunicado.

Ante el silencio del ministro de Fomento, la plataforma se dirigió al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, para pedir una reunión con el objetivo de lograr poner en marcha una investigación independiente. Tampoco en esta ocasión fueron escuchados. En el texto denuncian que el trato que han recibido no es "ni democrático ni humano". "Más aún cuando hablamos de cargos públicos, cuyo principal objetivo debe ser el de estar al servicio de la ciudadanía y de la verdad", ha indicado.

https://www.publico.es/sociedad/angrois-victimas-alvia-denuncian-llevan-365-dias-ignorados-abalos-pese-comprometio-reunirse.html

Han recordado a Ábalos que "en democracia existen tres tipo de responsabilidades: las penales, las técnicas y las políticas". "Las víctimas llevamos seis años exigiendo que se depuren todas", ha subrayado la plataforma.

Por último, las víctimas han censurado que, "tras seis años de lucha, 80 muertos y 140 heridos, todavía no hay una investigación técnica independiente". "La Unión Europea, en un durísimo informe, concluyó que el gobierno no cumplió de forma adecuada con la obligación de investigar el accidente por la falta de independencia de la Comisión de Investigación de Accidentes Ferroviarios (CIAF)", ha señalado la plataforma.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad