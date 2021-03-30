lugo
La Policía Local de Lugo ha tramitado la propuesta de sanción contra un ciudadano que fue localizado caminando por la calle, sin mascarilla y fumando, tras recibir un aviso de una persona que vive en Alacant, y que había visto al supuesto infractor en un vídeo en directo en redes sociales.
Según han informado fuentes municipales, los hechos ocurrieron en la mañana del pasado jueves, cuando el 092 recibió un aviso de una persona residente en Alacant, y que alertaba de que estaba viendo un vídeo en directo a través de redes sociales, en el que un viandante caminaba por una calle de Lugo, sin usar la mascarilla y fumando.
Una patrulla de la Unidad Territorial de Policía de Barrio localizó a este varón en la Avenida de Ramón Ferreiro, precisamente cuando estaba acabando el vídeo en directo. Tras ser identificado fue propuesto para sanción por no usar mascarilla y por fumar sin garantizar la distancia interpersonal.
Además, durante el pasado fin de semana, la Policía Local de Lugo tramitó otra treintena de denuncias por infracciones de la normativa sanitaria antiCOVID, entre ellas, a varias personas que participaron en fiestas particulares de madrugada, sin usar mascarilla y sin respetar las restricciones sobre reuniones de no convivientes y sobre el 'toque de queda'.
