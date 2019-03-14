Público
Antivacunas Galicia prohibirá matricular a niños sin vacunar desde el próximo curso

La asesoría jurídica de la Xunta estudia si es necesario aprobar una ley para que esta prohibición afecte también a los alumnos de los centros privados.

En los últimos años ha habido un aumento de los antivacunas./EFE

La asesoría jurídica de la Xunta estudia si es necesario aprobar una ley/EFE

El presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha confirmado este jueves que la prohibición para matricular a alumnos en educación infantil en centros públicos y concertados que no cumplan con el calendario obligatorio de vacunas entrará en vigor el próximo curso 2019-2020.

Además, según ha explicado en conferencia de prensa tras la reunión semanal de su ejecutivo, la asesoría jurídica de la Xunta estudia si es necesario aprobar una ley para que esta prohibición afecte también a los alumnos de los centros privados, ya que para el resto se hará vía decreto.

Según Núñez Feijóo, en Galicia existe una elevada concienciación de la sociedad en cuanto al cumplimiento del calendario de vacunas obligatorio que se une, además, al consenso de profesionales y expertos en la materia, por lo que "se dan todas las circunstancias para ser todo lo riguroso posible; tanto, que se puede denegar la matrícula. Y lo decimos claramente y con la mayor antelación posible", ha advertido.

Este viernes está previsto que el Diario Oficial de Galicia (DOG) publique la convocatoria de plazas para estos centros para el próximo año, ha incidido Núñez Feijóo, que ha señalado que los padres tendrán "ocho días desde la aceptación de sus hijos en la escuela pública -o concertada con fondos públicos- para acreditar la cartilla de vacunación actualizada".

