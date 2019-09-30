El director de Operación de Red Eléctrica de España (REE) en Canarias, Eduardo Prieto, ha dicho este lunes que el fallo “fortuito” del transformador de tensión en la subestación de Granadilla de Abona no debería ser suficiente para “tirar abajo” el conjunto del sistema eléctrico de Tenerife.
Por ello, continúan investigando qué otro elemento adicional estuvo involucrado, indicó en rueda de prensa, en la que ha añadido que los fallos fortuitos ocurren con relativa frecuencia.
"En el conjunto del sistema eléctrico nacional puede haber, al año, del orden de mil perturbaciones similares a esta sin consecuencias en el suministro eléctrico de la isla”, ha precisado.
La investigación para esclarecer las causas del apagón podría prologarse “unas semanas”, ha informado Prieto, quien ha afirmado que la caída del conjunto del sistema eléctrico también tiene que ver con la “debilidad inherente de estos”.
