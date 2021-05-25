Estás leyendo: Muere un hombre dentro de una estatua de un dinosaurio en Barcelona

Dinosaurio de Santa Coloma.
LLUIS GENE / AFP

Un hombre ha aparecido muerto el sábado encajado dentro de la pata de una estatua decorativa de un dinosaurio en Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelona) sin "indicios de criminalidad".

El teléfono de emergencias 112 recibió una llamada a las 12.00 del mediodía avisando de que había un cadáver dentro de la estatua, han explicado fuentes de los Mossos d'Esquadra a Europa Press.

Se activaron tres dotaciones de los Bombers de la Generalitat, que tuvieron que hacer un agujero en la estatua y una actuación de gruaje para poder sacarlo, ha asegurado la policía catalana.

Según el periódico ABC, el hombre se pudo haber quedado encajado en la pata de la estatua mientras intentaba recuperar un objeto que se le pudo haber caído. 

