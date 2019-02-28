Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El cadáver de un zorro aparece atado a una valla en el Parque Natural de Las Ubiñas

La imagen fue tomada el pasado 26 de febrero y ha sido difundida en las redes sociales por el usuario @lasendadloso.

Publicidad
Media: 3.67
Votos: 3
Un zorro aparece muerto y atado a una valla del Parque Natural de Las Ubiñas-Las Mesas./Twitter

Un zorro aparece muerto y atado a una valla del Parque Natural de Las Ubiñas-Las Mesas./Twitter

El cuerpo de un zorro muerto ha aparecido atado a una valla de madera del Parque Natural de Las Ubiñas-La Mesa (Asturias) en uno de los pasos situados en la localidad de Santa Marina, en el concejo de Quirós.

La imagen, tomada el pasado 26 de febrero, ha sido difundida en las redes sociales este jueves por la cuenta @lasendadloso, que suele compartir imágenes de los parajes naturales asturianos. 

Por el momento no ha habido declaraciones oficiales al respecto y se desconoce quién puede haber sido. En cualquier caso, no se puede decir que sea un caso aislado, ya que en la zona se han sucedido episodios similares que han dejado multitud de zorros y lobos muertos en los últimos años. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad