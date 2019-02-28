El cadáver de un zorro aparece atado a una valla en el Parque Natural de Las Ubiñas

El cuerpo de un zorro muerto ha aparecido atado a una valla de madera del Parque Natural de Las Ubiñas-La Mesa (Asturias) en uno de los pasos situados en la localidad de Santa Marina, en el concejo de Quirós.
La imagen, tomada el pasado 26 de febrero, ha sido difundida en las redes sociales este jueves por la cuenta @lasendadloso, que suele compartir imágenes de los parajes naturales asturianos.
Sencillamente no es normal... Y estamos en zona catalogada además de Parque Natural, Reserva de la Biosfera. 😔. @pdquiros @lavozdeasturias @LaVozdelTrubia @RTPAOficial @sextaNoticias @informativost5 @lanuevaespana Imagen tomada el 26/02/2019 en Santa Marina, Quirós, Asturias pic.twitter.com/vobuKxj6Ji— La Senda Del Oso (@lasendadloso) 28 de febrero de 2019
Por el momento no ha habido declaraciones oficiales al respecto y se desconoce quién puede haber sido. En cualquier caso, no se puede decir que sea un caso aislado, ya que en la zona se han sucedido episodios similares que han dejado multitud de zorros y lobos muertos en los últimos años.
