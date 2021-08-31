Estás leyendo: Aparece un hombre muerto sin dedos para dificultar la identificación en Vallecas

Aparece un hombre muerto sin dedos para dificultar la identificación en Vallecas

El hallazgo del cuerpo se produjo cuando los bomberos apagaban un incendio en el Cerro del Murmullo y vieron el cádaver envuelto en una tela.

Imagen de un vehículo de la Policía nacional. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

El cadáver hallado el domingo en un pequeño incendio en un descampado del madrileño distrito de Vallecas tenía todos los dedos cortados para impedir su identificación, que está siendo lenta y muy compleja, han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.

Este cuerpo sin vida fue descubierto alrededor de las 11 horas del día 29. Cuando los bomberos fueron sofocar las llamas en dicho descampado, situado en el Cerro del Murmullo, detectaron el cadáver de un varón envuelto en una tela. Era un hombre de mediana edad que estaba desnudo de cintura para arriba.

La zona del hallazgo es transitada por toxicómanos y también por personas que practican cruissing

Hasta el lugar desplazaron agentes del Grupo VI de Homicidios de la Policía Nacional de Madrid, que se han hecho cargo de la investigación y agentes del Grupo de Delitos Violentos de la Brigada de Policía Científica para realizar la inspección ocular técnico policial. Hasta el momento se desconoce cualquier dato sobre la identidad y edad de la victima, estando a expensas de los estudios que realicen los especialistas de Policía Científica y de las averiguaciones del Grupo de Homicidios. La zona del hallazgo es transitada por toxicómanos y también por personas que practican cruissing, sexo al aire libre entre hombres desconocidos.

Los agentes de Homicidios están a la espera también de los resultados de la autopsia del cadáver, que se encuentra en el Instituto de Medicina Legal de Valdebebas. Los productos inflamables acelerantes encontrados en el cuerpo, recubierto con una tela, y los dedos cortados apuntan a que se trata de un crimen violento en el que los autores se han esforzado por dificultar la identidad de la víctima, por si podría delatarles con sus antecedentes.

