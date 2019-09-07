Apple no quiere polémicas. La empresa fundada por Steve Jobs no quiere que el feminismo le reste ni le sume clientes, por lo que han tomado la decisión de programar a Siri, su asistente de voz, para que evite entrar en el tema cuando sea interpelado por los consumidores.

Así lo ha revelado el diario británico The Guardian, que ha tenido acceso a una serie de documentación en la que se cuenta que Apple pretendía que las respuestas programadas giraran en torno a conceptos de igualdad.

Cuando la pregunta es frontal, Siri se muestra esquiva. Si se le pregunta si es feminista, ella responde con un sencillo "Lo siento, no lo sé". Al explicar el por qué de esta decisión, Apple explica a The Guardian que "Siri debe ser cautelosa cuando se trata de contenido potencialmente controvertido".

Pero ese "no lo sé" es la única respuesta que al menos propone continuar la conversación. Otras posibles salidas al ser cuestionada sobre el feminismo caminan hacia frases como "Simplemente no entiendo todo este asunto de género" o "Mi nombre es Siri y Apple me diseñó en California. Eso es todo lo que estoy dispuesto a decir".