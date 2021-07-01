Estás leyendo: Un joven es herido de gravedad en Chueca, en plenas fiestas del Orgullo

El joven de 19 años recibió tres puñaladas, en el barrio madrileño, tras una discusión.

Una trabajadora habla con el conductor de una ambulancia del SAMUR. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

Un joven de 19 años se encuentra hospitalizado de gravedad tras ser apuñalado esta madrugada en el madrileño barrio de Chueca, en plenas fiestas del Orgullo LGTBI, han informado portavoces de Emergencias Madrid y de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.

El joven recibió dos puñaladas en el costado y otra en la espalda

Los hechos han tenido lugar sobre las 1:40 horas de este jueves en la calle Libertad. Tras una discusión entre varias personas, el joven recibió tres heridas por arma blanca, dos en costado y una en espalda, quedando tumbado en la calle perdiendo mucha sangre.

Hasta el lugar ha acudido una ambulancia del Samur-Protección Civil que se encontraba en el dispositivo de las fiestas en la cercana plaza de Pedro Zerolo. A su llegada, la víctima ha sido estabilizada y trasladada al Hospital Clínico, donde ha ingresado en estado grave.

Agentes de la Policía Nacional, que se encarga de la investigación, encontró una gran aglomeración de personas en ese punto, por lo que en ese momento les fue imposible identificar al autor. No obstante, ya está tomando declaración a los testigos y cuando pueda al apuñalado, un joven en principios sin antecedentes, para dar con el autor de los hechos.

