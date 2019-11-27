El Juzgado de Instrucción número tres de Santiago de Compostela ha decretado el sobreseimiento provisional de la causa y archivo de las actuaciones respecto a los cargos del Sergas (Félix Rubial y Carolina González-Criado) investigados como presuntos responsables de delitos de homicidio por imprudencia grave profesional y prevaricación por supuestamente no facilitar el tratamiento a pacientes de hepatitis C.
"No podemos afirmar que la muerte o fallecimiento de los pacientes sea imputable causalmente a los investigados", indica el fallo, del que ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG). En él, se añade que "el fallecimiento sobrevino por causas ajenas a la demora, omisión o dilación en la tramitación de las peticiones o solicitudes de aplicación de los nuevos fármacos".
El juez Andrés Lago Louro destaca que los medicamentos "se hallaban todavía en fase casi experimental y con unos resultados que todavía eran inciertos, de ahí la necesidad de que las autoridades sanitarias diseñasen mecanismos o procedimientos destinados a precisar con sumo cuidado aquellos casos en los que estaría indicada su aplicación".
El auto, que puede ser recurrido, señala que tampoco se puede concluir que, de haberse aplicado a los pacientes los nuevos fármacos, se hubiese evitado su fallecimiento.
"Si analizamos el exhaustivo informe que ha sido emitido por el Instituto de Medicina Legal de Galicia (Imelga), la conclusión que se extrae es que el fallecimiento de los pacientes se produjo por causas ajenas al suministro de los nuevos fármacos", recalca el juez, quien añade que del informe forense se infiere que los nuevos tratamientos antivirales "lo que conseguían era una eficacia muy alta a la hora de eliminar el virus de la Hepatitis C, pero ello no quiere decir que los pacientes se curaran".
