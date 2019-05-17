Las autoridades argentinas hallaron en los Andes un cuerpo momificado que, según varios indicios, puede ser el de Mateo Parrilla, un español que desapareció hace 29 años en su ascensión al cerro Rincón, situado en la provincia argentina de Mendoza (oeste), informaron fuentes oficiales este viernes.
Desde el Ministerio de Seguridad de Mendoza explicaron que todo indica que se trata de Parrilla, natural de Valencia, ya que el cadáver que un excursionista halló el pasado domingo contenía su documentación.
Además, según la Unidad de Patrulla de Rescate y Auxilio en Montaña, la desaparición del español es la única de la que hay registro en la zona en los últimos treinta años, aunque cabe esperar al informe forense para confirmar su identidad.
Mateo Parrilla desapareció el 18 de enero de 1990 cuando escalaba el cerro Rincón, de 5.365 metros, situado en la localidad mendocina de Potrerillos, y los equipos de búsqueda que exploraron la zona en ese momento no pudieron encontrarlo.
El cuerpo fue avistado el 12 de mayo por un excursionista, quien avisó a las autoridades locales.
Cuando el cadáver fue extraído de un glaciar inferior, se encontraba "totalmente momificado" y con una mochila a la espalda, lo cual hace pensar a la unidad de rescate que la persona accidentada caminaba por el filo del sendero y cayó.
Una vez lograron bajarlo de la montaña, lo entregaron a la policía científica, que ahora mismo trabaja en su identificación.
El cerro Rincón pertenece al parque provincial Cordón del Plata, una zona protegida muy frecuentada para realizar trekking en la parte argentina de la cordillera de los Andes, la más alta de América del Sur.
Autoridades argentinas su pusieron en contacto con el Consulado de España para informarles de la posible aparición del cuerpo de Mateo Parrilla.
Consultadas por Efe, fuentes del organismo español declinaron dar más información debido a la ley de Protección de Datos.
