La Asamblea pide el cese de la gerente del Hospital de Alcalá de Henares que propuso quitar el móvil a los pacientes

 Los grupos en la cámara han calificado de "insensible" y de "falta de respeto" la actitud de la gerente Dolores Rubio por sugerir quitar el teléfono a los pacientes para que no rechazaran ser trasladados al Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal.

Vista general del pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid
Vista general del pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid. Marta Fernández / Europa Press / archivo

El Pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid ha aprobado una proposición no de ley del PSOE, que contó con el apoyo de Más Madrid, Unidas Podemos y Ciudadanos, la abstención de Vox y el rechazo del PP, en la que se insta al Consejo de Gobierno a cesar a la directora-gerente del Hospital Universitario Príncipe de Asturias de Alcalá de Henares, Dolores Rubio, por sugerir, en una reunión con directivos del citado centro médico, quitar el teléfono a los pacientes para que no rechazaran ser trasladados al Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal.

El diputado del PP Eduardo Raboso dijo que "la señora Rubio es una gran profesional y una bellísima persona" y señaló que "lo que pretende el PSOE es la validación de la Cámara para linchar públicamente a una mujer ejemplar basándose en una grabación cocinada". También denunció la posición de Ciudadanos respecto a este asunto.

La diputada de Vox Gádor Joya dijo que la gerente debería haber presentado su dimisión porque es "inaceptable" lo sucedido, y afirmó que su grupo se abstiene porque no le parece bien que se filtren "conversaciones privadas", y consideró que se debería abrir una investigación por ello.

El diputado del PSOE José Manuel Freire pidió el cese de esta directora gerente por su "falta de respeto" y "sensibilidad" a los pacientes al plantear "presiones inaceptables".

Consideró "una actitud contraria a la ley" la de esta gerente hospitalaria y destacó que supone una "concepción deshumanizada de la atención sanitaria y pérdida de referentes morales".

La diputada de Unidas Podemos Vanessa Lillo calificó de "intolerable" lo sucedido y la parlamentaria de Más Madrid Mónica García consideró que abandonar su cargo debería haber sido "una decisión de la propia gerente por sus declaraciones inaceptables". Por último, el diputado de Cs Enrique Veloso calificó de "lamentable" lo sucedido.

