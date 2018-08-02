Asciende a 7.000 la cifra de menores extranjeros no acompañados en España 

Los menores extranjeros no acompañados (MENAS) en España son más de 7.000 en lo que va de 2018, lo que supone un 12% más que hace casi tres meses, cuando el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy cifró en 6.248 los MENAS que constaban en el registro del Ministerio del Interior a fecha 30 de abril.
Durante la reunión de la Comisión Delegada de Asuntos Migratorios celebrada este jueves 2 de agosto en La Moncloa, la ministra de Sanidad, Bienestar Social y Consumo, Carmen Montón, ha presentado este jueves un informe sobre este incremento en el número de menores extranjeros no acompañados en España y que son atendidos por los servicios de protección al menor de las comunidades autónomas. Según ha recalcado el Ejecutivo, su número ha pasado de casi 4.000 en el año 2016 a superar los 7.000 en lo que va de año.
De hecho, 38 asociaciones ya advertían de la "desprotección" que padecen los menores que llegan en pateras. Por otro lado, la falta de intervención cualificada e individual con los menores se traducen en incidentes como la muerte de dos internos en los centros o educadores que apuñalan a los menos y abusan de ellos.
Ante este escenario, con el objetivo de abordar esta situación, la ministra convocará una reunión específica con los distintos territorios. Según el Ejecutivo, "es necesario desarrollar un esfuerzo coordinado entre las diferentes administraciones responsables para asegurar la atención más adecuada, sin saturar los servicios de las CCAA más afectadas, especialmente Andalucía, País Vasco y las ciudades autónomas de Ceuta y Melilla".
