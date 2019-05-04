Ascienden a 136 los migrantes rescatados por Salvamento Marítimo en el Estrecho

Efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo han rescatado a 118 inmigrantes que viajaban en tres pateras en aguas del Estrecho, que, sumados a los 18 que habían sido auxiliados esta madrugada en otras dos embarcaciones, ascienden a 136 en total.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo, las nuevas actuaciones se han producido después de que una patrullera de la Guardia Civil informara al Centro de Coordinación de Salvamento (CCS) Marítimo de Tarifa (Cádiz) de que había detectado la presencia de dos pateras a su costado.
Hasta la zona se desplazó la embarcación Concepción Arenal de Salvamento Marítimo, que rescató a sus ocupantes.
A bordo de una embarcación viajaban 41 personas, entre ellas dos mujeres y dos niños, y en la otra iban 66 inmigrantes, entre ellas veinte mujeres y once niños.
Por su parte, la embarcación Salvamar Arcturus ha localizado una tercera patera en la que viajaban once varones de origen magrebí.
El buque María Zambrano se ha desplazado hasta la zona, donde permanecen los rescatados mientras prosiguen las labores de búsqueda a la espera de que puedan encontrarse más embarcaciones.
