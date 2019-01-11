Un hombre, vecino de la localidad zaragozana de Fuentes de Ebro, ha matado a su madre, y se ha atrincherado en su casa, según han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Aragón.
Los hechos han ocurrido poco antes de las tres de la tarde en la vivienda que compartían la madre y el hijo, y que se encuentra en las afueras del citado municipio. Hasta allí se han desplazado patrullas de la Guardia Civil y un negociador de la Policía Judicial, también de la Benemérita.
El hombre, que sufre un trastorno psiquiátrico, se ha encerrado en la vivienda tras quitar la vida a su madre.
A las 14.20 horas, la médico del Centro de Salud de Fuentes de Ebro ha comunicado a la Guardia Civil el fallecimiento de la mujer, indicando la enfermera que la ha debido matar su hijo, paciente psiquiátrico sin medicación desde hace tiempo, quien las ha echado de la casa.
La víctima presentaba un fuerte golpe en la cabeza y había rastros de sangre en la vivienda.
