Asesinato en Banyoles Detenida la hija de la apuñalada en Banyoles como presunta autora del crimen

La hija de la fallecida dejó una nota al lado del cuerpo en la que aceptaba su culpabilidad además de avisar de dos emplazamientos en los que, supuestamente, la podrían encontrar tras suicidarse.

Imagen de archivo de los mossos/EFE

Los mossos han encontrado a la hijo y la han detenido como presunta autora de la muerte de su madre /EFE

La hija de la mujer que murió ayer apuñalada en Banyoles ha sido detenida como presunta autora del crimen en un domicilio que la familia tiene en la localidad de Castell-Platja d'Aro, según confirman fuentes de la investigación.

La joven, de 17 años, estaba desaparecida y la policía le atribuye la redacción de la nota manuscrita que apareció junto al cadáver de su madre, de 53 años. En ese texto, la menor, de origen ruso y que había sido adoptada hacía años, admitía implícitamente que había cometido el crimen y proporcionaba dos ubicaciones en las que pretendía suicidarse.

La investigación se centró inicialmente en buscar a la presunta asesina, de la que algunas fuentes señalan que padece algún tipo de trastorno psicológico, en esos lugares, desde que otro hijo de la víctima encontró el cuerpo de su madre ayer sobre las 21:00 horas en el piso de Banyoles.

Al conocer hoy de la existencia de ese otro domicilio familiar en Castell-Platja d'Aro, los Mossos d'Esquadra se han desplazado hasta allí, donde han encontrado a la joven sana y salva, que ha sido detenida.

Los vecinos del piso de Banyoles donde vivía la familia han informado a la policía de que, frecuentemente, escuchaban discusiones en la vivienda, donde la víctima residía junto a su hija, y han asegurado que ayer por la mañana habían oído gritos.

Los investigadores, al reconstruir la jornada de ayer, han podido determinar que la menor acudió a su instituto e intentan averiguar ahora si el crimen se produjo a primera hora o por la tarde, una vez regresó del centro escolar. El caso ha sido asumido por el juzgado de instrucción en funciones de guardia de Girona.

