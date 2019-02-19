La Guardia Civil ha detenido a tres hombres y ha reclamado la extradición de una cuarta persona arrestada en Suiza en relación al asesinato del concejal de Llanes (Asturias), Javier Ardines González, de 52 años.
Las actuaciones se están desarrollando en la provincia de Vizcaya, ha informado la Guardia Civil, que está llevando a cabo cuatro registros domiciliarios en el marco de la investigación.
El edil Javier Ardines, único concejal de IU en Llanes, murió el pasado 16 de agosto a consecuencia de los golpes recibidos en la cabeza cuando salía de su domicilio en Belmonte de Prías (Llanes), y su cadáver fue hallado a unos 300 metros de la vivienda.
(Habrá ampliación)
