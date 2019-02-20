Pedro Luis N.A., el presunto inductor del asesinato del concejal de IU de Llanes, Javier Ardines, se encuentra en el cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Llanes después de que esta mañana entrase acompañado por los agentes en su casa de vacaciones de Llames de Pría, en Llanes.
La Guardia Civil llegó con el detenido pasadas las nueve de la mañana y estuvieron en el interior de la vivienda, anexa a la de la víctima, casi hasta las 11.00 horas. El detenido estuvo en todo momento cubriendo su cabeza con una capucha y esposado.
Los agentes recorrieron con Pedro Luis N.A. todas las dependencias de la vivienda, incluidas las dos plazas de garaje que tiene la casa, en busca de pruebas que ayuden a resolver el asesinato del edil de Llanes. Tras el registro, los agentes salieron con varias cajas de cartón con pertenencias del detenido.
Por el momento las diligencias siguen siendo secretas y no se descarta que pueda haber más detenidos. Se prevé que Pedro Luis N. no pase a disposición judicial hasta final de semana.
Un crimen organizado
Los investigadores consideran que el acusado encargó el crimen a dos sicarios no profesionales movido por los celos y con la colaboración de un cuarto arrestado.
El detenido, casado con una prima de la mujer del concejal, mantenía una estrecha amistad con la víctima forjada en sus estancias en Llanes, donde tiene una casa muy cerca de la de Ardines y a la que también acudía algunos fines de semana por su proximidad a Amorebieta, poco más de 200 kilómetros, aunque desde que se cometió el crimen no volvió a ser visto en Llanes.
Fuentes cercanas a la investigación consideran que Pedro L.N.A. encargó el crimen movido por los celos ante una posible relación entre su mujer y el concejal, y se valió de la ayuda de un conocido, también arrestado en Vizcaya, al igual que uno de los dos argelinos supuestos autores del crimen, mientras que en el caso del segundo se han iniciado los trámites para su extradición desde Suiza.
