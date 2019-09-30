La Audiencia de Almería ha condenado a la pena de prisión permanente revisable a Ana Julia Quezada por asesinar con alevosía al niño de ocho años Gabriel Cruz en febrero de 2018 en la finca familiar de Rodalquilar, en Níjar (Almería), tal y como declaró probado el jurado popular. Es la primera mujer que recibe esta condenada en España.
En la sentencia, notificada este lunes a las partes, se la considera autora de un delito de asesinato con la circunstancia agravante de parentesco.
También ha sido condenada por dos delitos de lesiones psíquicas cometidos en las personas de los padres del menor a tres años de prisión en la persona del padre, Ángel Cruz, por la concurrencia de la agravante de parentesco, y a dos años y nueve meses de prisión en la persona de la madre, Patricia Ramírez.
Por dos delitos contra la integridad moral, la magistrada Alejandra Dodero impone a Quezada a un año y seis meses en la persona del padre, al concurrir la agravante de parentesco, y un año en la persona de la madre.
En concepto de responsabilidad civil, la sentencia la obliga a abonar por daños morales a los padres del menor la cantidad de 250.000 euros a cada uno de ellos. Tampoco podrá acercarse a ellos a menos de 500 metros por un periodo de 30 años. Junto a ello, tendrá que abonar los gastos ocasionados al Estado en las labores de búsqueda del menor, que ascienden a la suma de 200.203 euros.
