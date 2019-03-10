Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Asesinato machista en Valga Un hombre mata a su mujer de un disparo y luego se suicida en Pontevedra

Según las primeras investigaciones, la mujer tenía una herida de arma de fuego en el pecho y el hombre se habría disparado en la cabeza con la misma arma.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Última hora RRSS

Un hombre de 46 años ha matado a su mujer en su domicilio del municipio pontevedrés de Valga, tras lo cual se ha quitado la vida, según las primeras conclusiones todavía provisionales, han confirmado hoy fuentes de la investigación.

El crimen ha sido perpetrado hacia las 15:00 horas en el interior de la vivienda en la que residía la pareja y la hermana de la víctima, que acudió a la casa al ver que el matrimonio no acudía a una cita y halló los cuerpos sin vida de ambos.

La mujer tenía un disparo en el pecho, según estas mismas fuentes, mientras que su marido tenía signos de haberse suicidado disparándose en la cabeza presuntamente con la misma arma.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad