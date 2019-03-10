Un hombre de 46 años ha matado a su mujer en su domicilio del municipio pontevedrés de Valga, tras lo cual se ha quitado la vida, según las primeras conclusiones todavía provisionales, han confirmado hoy fuentes de la investigación.
El crimen ha sido perpetrado hacia las 15:00 horas en el interior de la vivienda en la que residía la pareja y la hermana de la víctima, que acudió a la casa al ver que el matrimonio no acudía a una cita y halló los cuerpos sin vida de ambos.
La mujer tenía un disparo en el pecho, según estas mismas fuentes, mientras que su marido tenía signos de haberse suicidado disparándose en la cabeza presuntamente con la misma arma.
