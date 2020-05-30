madrid
Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido antes de las 15.00 horas de este sábado en Badalona (Barcelona) al hombre que presuntamente ha matado a su mujer en Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona), ha explicado la policía catalana.
La víctima, de 51 años y vecina de Viladecans (Barcelona), ha sido hallada muerta con signos de violencia la mañana de este sábado en el domicilio que compartían los dos, tras un aviso que ha llegado a la policía sobre las 7.00 horas.
La investigación la está llevando a cabo la División de Investigación Criminal (DIC) de la Región Policial Metropolitana Sur de los Mossos, y fuentes conocedoras han explicado que el crimen ha sido con arma blanca.
El juez de guardia de Esplugues de Llobregat ha dirigido a partir de las 10.00 el levantamiento del cadáver, y el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha constatado que existe un antecedente de violencia machista en 2019.
Detalla que en aquella ocasión los hechos ocurrieron en Gavà (Barcelona), que la víctima no identificó al autor y no dijo quien le había provocado las lesiones por las que fue llevada al hospital.
Tampoco quiso denunciar y no acudió a las citas del forense a quien se ofició para practicar reconocimiento, y la causa se abrió en mayo pero se archivó en noviembre ante la imposibilidad de continuar con la investigación sin oposición de fiscalía.
