Asesinato en Nombela Investigan a un tercer implicado por el asesinato de una mujer en Nombela

Según la Guardia Civil, la mujer había contratado a dos de sus presuntos agresores —de 37 y 47 años y de nacionalidad venezolana y española, y ya detenidos— para que le hicieran una mudanza.

Asesinato de una mujer en Nombela
La mujer tenía 66 años y que el camión estaba en un camino de la finca El Berrocal. Ángeles Visdómine / EFE

Toledo

La Guardia Civil ha investigado a una tercera persona en relación con la mujer hallada muerta con signos de violencia el lunes en Nombela (Toledo) y en las "próximas horas" podría ser detenida junto a los dos hombres ya arrestados por su relación con los hechos.

Así lo ha avanzado este martes en rueda de prensa el delegado del Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha, Francisco Tierraseca, quien ha señalado que los dos detenidos siguen en dependencias de la Guardia Civil y en las próximas horas pasarán a disposición judicial.

Tierraseca ha desvelado que se ha investigado a una tercera persona "por si hubiera tenido algún tipo de participación en los hechos" y ha concretado que "en las próximas horas creo que se va a proceder a su detención".

Asimismo, se está a la espera de los resultados de la autopsia de la víctima, una mujer de 66 años cuyo cadáver fue hallado a las nueve de la mañana de este lunes en la parte de atrás de un camión que se quedó atascado en un camino de acceso a la finca El Berrocal, en Nombela.

Según la Guardia Civil , la mujer había contratado a sus dos presuntos agresores (de 37 y 47 años y de nacionalidad venezolana y española) para que le hicieran una mudanza.

El delegado del Gobierno ha dicho que la Guardia Civil sigue su trabajo para "esclarecer las circunstancias más que difusas de este caso".

