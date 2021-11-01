Estás leyendo: Continúa la búsqueda del joven sospechoso de matar a su madre en Ripoll

Asesinato Ripoll Continúa la búsqueda del joven sospechoso de matar a su madre en Ripoll 

Los efectivos policiales siguen rastreado los alrededores boscosos del municipio y también el núcleo urbano de la población, zona donde se cree que el hijo de la víctima pudo ocultarse tras cometer el crimen junto a un acompañante.

RIPOLL (GIRONA), 31/10/2021.- Vista de la concentración en el Ayuntamiento de Ripoll (Girona), que ha decretado un día de duelo oficial por el asesinato de una mujer de la población, presuntamente a manos de su hijo.
RIPOLL (GIRONA), 31/10/2021.- Vista de la concentración en el Ayuntamiento de Ripoll (Girona), que ha decretado un día de duelo oficial por el asesinato de una mujer de la población, presuntamente a manos de su hijo. David Borrat / EFE

Ripoll (Girona)

Los Mossos d'Esquadra, con la ayuda de la Policía Local de Ripoll (Girona), prosiguen con la búsqueda del joven que presuntamente mató a su madre a cuchilladas, tanto en el entorno boscoso como en el núcleo urbano de la población.

Según ha informado la policía catalana, pese a que ayer al atardecer se retiró el helicóptero de los Mossos que sobrevolaba la zona, la pasada noche se ha mantenido un dispositivo para seguir buscando al sospechoso del homicidio, que huyó junto a un joven que le acompañaba.

Esta mañana, los efectivos policiales siguen rastreado los alrededores boscosos del municipio y también el núcleo urbano de la población, zona donde se cree que el hijo de la víctima pudo ocultarse tras cometer el crimen.

El homicidio ocurrió el domingo hacia las 09.00 horas en un piso de la avenida Ripollès de Ripoll, donde los Mossos d'Esquadra encontraron malherida a la víctima, que murió poco después a consecuencia de las cuchilladas que recibió.

La División de Investigación Criminal (DIC) de la Región Policial de Girona se ha hecho cargo de la investigación del crimen e indaga las circunstancias del homicidio, así como el grado de participación de los dos sospechosos que están siendo buscados.

El Ayuntamiento de Ripoll ha decretado día de duelo oficial en la población y ha convocado para el mediodía una concentración de repulsa a este último feminicidio.

