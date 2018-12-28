Público
Asistente de voz El futuro era esto: caza a su hijo de seis años usando Alexa para hacer sus deberes

El asistente de voz virtual de Amazon sirve para casi todo, hasta para hacer los deberes de matemáticas de un niño de seis años de Nueva Jersey. La madre pilló al pequeño y grabó el suceso, que se ha viralizado en Twitter.

Janiel, con seis años, pensó que su madre no se enteraría de que utilizaba a Alexa, el asistente de voz virtual de Amazon, para hacer sus deberes.

Los asistentes de voz en los dispositivos digitales ya son una realidad más que palpable; entre Cortana (Windows), Siri (Apple) o Alexa (Amazon) al usuario se le complica la escapatoria. Entre las funciones más elementales están las de marcar un número de teléfono con tan solo decir el nombre del contacto o recitar qué tiempo hará hoy para no equivocarse a la hora de elegir qué ropa te pones.

Más allá de todo ello está Janiel. Este niño de Nueva Jersey con solo seis años tuvo la idea de su vida, preguntar a Alexa los resultados de sus deberes de matemáticas, evitando así tener que hacerlo él y poderse equivocar.

Para desgracia del chaval, su madre se percató de lo que estaba sucediendo y decidió grabar el hecho. En el vídeo sale el pequeño Janiel preguntando a Alexa cuánto eran cinco menos tres. Su madre compartió el vídeo preguntando si era mejor darle un cachete en ese momento o esperarse un poco. Para su sorpresa, la grabación se viralizó en cuestión de minutos: actualmente lleva más de ocho millones de reproducciones

