La organización ANVAC coloca las enseñas con un pequeño mástil en una de las principales avenidas de Murcia.

Imagen de Murcia publicada por la Asociación de Víctimas y Afectados por Coronavirus.
Actualizado:

PÚBLICO | EFE

La Asociación Nacional de Víctimas y Afectados por Coronavirus (ANVAC), una organización posiblemente vinculada al partido ultraderechista Vox, ha plantado en la mediana ajardinada de una de las principales avenidas de Murcia miles de banderas de España en homenaje simbólico a los fallecidos por esa enfermedad.

Tras las acciones similares realizadas el parque Roma, de Madrid; la playa de la Patacona, en Valencia; y el parque del Alamillo, en Sevilla, la organización ha elegido también el paralelo jardín que lleva el nombre del artista murciano Isidoro Valcárcel Medina, entre los barrios de Vistalegre y La Flota, junto al centro de salud.

A esa altura, donde se ubica también la comandancia y casa cuartel de la Guardia Civil, han colocado sobre el césped una bandera de España más grande bajo un gran lazo blanco en el que se lee: "Justicia víctimas del coronavirus".

Han colocado las enseñas con un pequeño mástil que se pincha en la hierba para que ondeen si hace viento esta madrugada y las recogerán a las 18 horas, pero a las 12 horas han convocado un minuto de silencio tras el que será leído un manifiesto, han anunciado.

La posible relación entre la asociación y la formación de extrema derecha se cierne sobre Jaime Sánchez Bermúdeznúmero tres de Vox al Congreso por Cantabria en las elecciones de 2019 y actual contacto administrativo de la página web de la organización. 

