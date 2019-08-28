El partido animalista Pacma ha pedido a través de sus redes sociales la cancelación de la Asto Probak, una tradición que consiste en "moler a palos" a un burro para obligarlo a mover una piedra pesada.
A través de un vídeo, la formación vuelve a denunciar una nueva crueldad escondida en "tradición". En este caso, el festejo tuvo lugar el pasado 25 de agosto en Leioa (Bizkaia).
😡🐴 Muelen a palos a un pobre burro para que mueva una pesada piedra. A esta cruel tradición se la conoce como #AstoProbak— PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) August 27, 2019
Desde PACMA pedimos el fin de espectáculos donde se maltrate a los animales.
🔃 Si a ti también te indigna ¡COMPARTE este vídeo! pic.twitter.com/jUz77HUccX
"Estos sensibles e inteligentes animales son golpeados y maltratados hasta el agotamiento", narran. "Desde Pacma estamos dispuestos a frenar esta actividad cuya única finalidad es la diversión de unos pocos", señalan en un apunte de Twitter.
