Asto Probak Pacma denuncia la tradición de un pueblo vizcaíno que consiste en "moler a palos" a un burro

El partido animalista pide la cancelación de la Asto Probak, otra crueldad animal escondida en forma de "tradición".

Celebración de la Asto Probak. TWITTER/@PartidoPACMA

El partido animalista Pacma ha pedido a través de sus redes sociales la cancelación de la Asto Probak, una tradición que consiste en "moler a palos" a un burro para obligarlo a mover una piedra pesada.

A través de un vídeo, la formación vuelve a denunciar una nueva crueldad escondida en "tradición". En este caso, el festejo tuvo lugar el pasado 25 de agosto en Leioa (Bizkaia).

"Estos sensibles e inteligentes animales son golpeados y maltratados hasta el agotamiento", narran. "Desde Pacma estamos dispuestos a frenar esta actividad cuya única finalidad es la diversión de unos pocos", señalan en un apunte de Twitter. 

