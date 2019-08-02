El cadáver de un bebé recién nacido ha sido encontrado la madrugada del jueves en un contenedor de basura del barrio de Nuevo Roces, en Gijón, informa la Policía Nacional.
Una persona que estaba rebuscando en los contenedores de la calle Jenaro Suárez Pérez ha SIquien encontró el cadáver del bebé dentro de una bolsa y quien alertó a la Policía de su hallazgo poco antes de las 03:00 horas.
Efectivos policiales se personaron en el lugar junto a profesionales sanitarios que certificaron que el bebé, un varón, había fallecido.
Desde la Policía prefieren guardar cautela y mantienen todas las hipótesis abiertas. La investigación está también pendiente del resultado de la autopsia. También se indagará si la madre pudo dar a luz en un hospital o en otro lugar y se recabará el testimonio del hombre que lo encontró.
