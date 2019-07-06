Una de las niñas ingresadas en el Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA) tras caer al embalse de Trasona, la de 11 años, ha fallecido este sábado, según han confirmado desde el Gobierno asturiano a Europa Press. La otra menor, de 10 años, continúa en la UVI pediátrica con pronóstico grave.
Las dos menores, de 10 y 11 años, cayeron el pasado miércoles al embalse de Trasona, en la zona el área recreativa de Los Gavitos, en Corvera.
La Guardia Civil recibió el aviso de que dos menores habían caído al pantano a las 20.20 horas de la tarde de este miércoles. Cuando llegaron al lugar, observaron que personal médico ya estaban tratando de reanimar a las dos menores.
Las niñas se encontraban celebrando el cumpleaños de una de ellas con sus familias cuando decidieron acercarse al agua y una de ellas resbaló y se precipitó. La otra pequeña intentó sacar a su amiga y corrió la misma suerte.
Fue un hombre que estaba practicando piragüismo, un Guardia Civil jubilado, el que las sacó del agua e intentó reanimarlas hasta que llegaron los servicios sanitarios. Las pequeñas, de nacionalidad rumana y residentes una en Oviedo y la otra en Pravia, fueron trasladadas al HUCA en estado grave.
