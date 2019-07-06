Público
Asturias Fallece una de las menores ingresadas en el HUCA tras caer al agua en el embalse de Trasona

La menor de 11 años ha fallecido este sábado, tras caer al embalse en la zona el área recreativa de Los Gavitos, en Corvera, el pasado miércoles. La otra menor, de 10 años, continúa ingresada en la UVI pediátrica. 

Vista aérea del Embalse de Trasona, en una imagen de archivo. /EUROPA PRESS

Una de las niñas ingresadas en el Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA) tras caer al embalse de Trasona, la de 11 años, ha fallecido este sábado, según han confirmado desde el Gobierno asturiano a Europa Press. La otra menor, de 10 años, continúa en la UVI pediátrica con pronóstico grave.

Las dos menores, de 10 y 11 años, cayeron el pasado miércoles al embalse de Trasona, en la zona el área recreativa de Los Gavitos, en Corvera.

La Guardia Civil recibió el aviso de que dos menores habían caído al pantano a las 20.20 horas de la tarde de este miércoles. Cuando llegaron al lugar, observaron que personal médico ya estaban tratando de reanimar a las dos menores.

Las niñas se encontraban celebrando el cumpleaños de una de ellas con sus familias cuando decidieron acercarse al agua y una de ellas resbaló y se precipitó. La otra pequeña intentó sacar a su amiga y corrió la misma suerte.

Fue un hombre que estaba practicando piragüismo, un Guardia Civil jubilado, el que las sacó del agua e intentó reanimarlas hasta que llegaron los servicios sanitarios. Las pequeñas, de nacionalidad rumana y residentes una en Oviedo y la otra en Pravia, fueron trasladadas al HUCA en estado grave.

