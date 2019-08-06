Público
Asturias Fallece un niño de tres años al caer desde seis metros en el santuario de  Covadonga

El menor, natural de Zaragoza, fue trasladado en helicóptero desde el Santuario hasta el complejo hospitalario de la capital asturiana por las graves heridas que se produjo al caerse desde uno de los muros almenados que hay en las inmediaciones de la cueva del Real Sitio

Santuario de Covadonga, en una imagen de archivo. EP

Un niño de tres años que el lunes se precipitó desde un altura de unos seis metros en el Santuario de Covadonga, en pleno corazón de los Picos de Europa, ha fallecido este mediodía en la UCI pediátrica del Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias (HUCA), en Oviedo, donde permanecía ingresado, han informado a EFE fuentes sanitarias.

El menor, natural de Zaragoza, fue trasladado en helicóptero desde el Santuario hasta el complejo hospitalario de la capital asturiana por las graves heridas que se produjo al caerse desde uno de los muros almenados que hay en las inmediaciones de la cueva del Real Sitio.

El accidente tuvo lugar sobre las 18:00 horas del lunes, cuando el pequeño se encontraba en compañía de sus padres y una hermana cerca de la Santa Cueva donde se encuentra la imagen de la Virgen de Covadonga.

Al caer, el pequeño se golpeó en la cabeza y quedó tendido sobre la escalera que da acceso al Hotel Pelayo.

En un principio, el niño fue atendido por una pediatra que se encontraba también de visita por Covadonga y por personal sanitario de la ambulancia de Cangas de Onís y de la UVI Móvil de Arriondas que se desplazó hasta la zona.

Ante el estado que presentaba el pequeño, se decidió finalmente su trasladado hasta el HUCA en el helicóptero medicalizado.

