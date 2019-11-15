Los bomberos de Oviedo han encontrado este viernes en un domicilio de la calle Santa Clara de la capital asturiana los cadáveres momificados de dos hermanos, de 67 y 71 años, que podrían haber fallecido hace al menos dos años según han señalado fuentes de la Policía Nacional.
Los agentes acudieron al domicilio sobre la 14:00 horas tras una llamada de los vecinos que llevaban tiempo sin verlos por lo que reclamaron la intervención de los bomberos de Oviedo para que reventaran la puerta. El cadáver de la hermana mayor, de 71 años, fue hallado en la cama mientras que el del hombre, de 67, fue encontrado en el pasillo de la vivienda.
Las primeras hipótesis apunta a que murieron por causas naturales aunque, según las mismas fuentes, habrá que esperar al informe del Instituto de Medicina Legal de Oviedo para saber las causas y la fecha de las muertes.
