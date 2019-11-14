Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Asturias Una jugadora de fútbol enviaba fotos de sus compañeras desnudas a su entrenador, que era su pareja

Una menor denunció al técnico por intento de abuso sexual ante la Guardia Civil. Fue entonces cuando los agentes registraron su domicilio y encontraron las imágenes.

Publicidad
Media: 4
Votos: 4
Un campo de fútbol en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS

Un campo de fútbol en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS

Juzgan al entrenador del equipo de fútbol Grisu Femenino, P.M.F., y a su pareja, A.F.G., -jugadora del club- por fotografiar desnudas a las futbolistas entre las que se encontraba una menor de edad.

La jugadora era la que realizaba estas fotos para luego enviárselas a su pareja, el también entrenador del equipo, según adelantó La Voz de Asturias. También le llegó a enviar fotografías de sus propias hermanas menores de edad -una de ellas con una discapacidad psíquica de 16 años y otra de tan solo tres-.

Una menor denunció al técnico por intento de abuso sexual ante la Guardia Civil. Fue entonces cuando los agentes registraron su domicilio y encontraron las imágenes.

Están acusados de un delito de captación de menores, posesión de pornografía infantil, vulneración del derecho a la intimidad y utilización de menores con fines pornográficos por fotografiar a las jugadoras durante la temporada 2016-2017.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad