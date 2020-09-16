valènciaActualizado:
Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido a un hombre en Sagunt (València) acusado de agredir y morder en el hombro a un conocido suyo por ser homosexual, según ha informado Jefatura en un comunicado.
El arrestado, de 26 años, fue detenido por un presunto delito de odio el pasado sábado sobre las siete horas. Ese día la víctima se encontraba en la vía pública, en el interior de su vehículo, y el agresor, conocido suyo, también estaba con él.
El ataque homófobo tuvo lugar dentro del coche, donde el presunto atacante comenzó a darle puñetazos en la cara y en la cabeza a su acompañante e, incluso, llegó a morderle el hombro derecho, a la vez que le decía que el motivo de la agresión era "por maricón".
La víctima tuvo que recibir asistencia sanitaria y sufrió un traumatismo craneoencefálico, un edema en un ojo, una escoriación en el hombro y diversos hematomas.
Tras tener conocimiento de lo ocurrido, los agentes de la Policía Nacional localizaron al presunto autor de la agresión y lo detuvieron por un delito de odio. El arrestado, sin antecedentes policiales, pasó a disposición judicial.
