Ataque racista Cerca de 300 personas se manifiestan en Barcelona contra los ataques racistas en el centro de menores migrantes

Una miembro de la asociación 'Exmenas' de Barcelona ha asegurado que los menores tienen miedo por los ataques recibidos. Por su parte, los menores del centro han agradecido el apoyo de los vecinos.

08/07/2019- Unas 300 personas se manifiestan en El Masnou contra atques racistas a menores migrantes. / EUROPA PRESS - CUP MASNOU

Unas 300 personas se han manifestado la tarde de este lunes en el centro El Masnou "a favor de la convivencia", después de que este jueves un grupo de personas trató de asaltar el centro donde viven menores migrados no acompañados (MENAS) tutelados por la Generalitat. Ataque en el que cuatro menores y dos adultos resultaron heridos leves.

Según han informado fuentes municipales, centenares de personas han participado en la marcha, que ha salida a las 19.30 horas de la calle Roger de Flor y que ha terminado en la plaza Miquel Martí i Pol con la lectura de un manifiesto, en el que los menores han agradecido el apoyo de los vecinos.   

La movilización ha sido convocada por el Ayuntamiento y entidades después que la noche del 4 de junio se produjera un ataque violento al centro de menores de la Generalitat en El Masnou por parte de un grupo organizado, y que dejó heridos a varios menores que necesitaron atención médica. El alcalde, Jaume Oliveras, aseguró que los participantes tenían "cierta vinculación a organizaciones de extrema derecha".

La miembro de la asociación 'Exmenas' de Barcelona Lamiae Abassi ha asegurado que los menores tienen miedo por los ataques recibidos: "Tienen miedo, y son ellos los que tienen que tener miedo, y aquí la amenaza no está dentro de estas casas -en referencia a los centros tutelados- sino fuera y en nuestras calles.

