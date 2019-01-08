Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Ataque de rottweilers El dueño de los perros que mataron al anciano en Madrid, imputado por homicidio imprudente

La jueza ha puesto en libertad el presunto dueño de los rottweilers, que niega detentar su guarda y custodia. Aunque se le imputó un delito de lesiones imprudentes, tras la muerte de la víctima le será imputado el delito de homicidio.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Un perro de raza rottweiler, considerada peligrosa.- PIXABAY

Un perro de raza rottweiler, considerada peligrosa.- PIXABAY

La titular del juzgado de Instrucción número 49 de Madrid ha dejado en libertad al dueño de los tres perros de la raza rottweiler que el pasado sábado atacaron en Madrid a un octogenario que ha fallecido este martes a causa de las heridas, aunque le imputará un delito de homicidio imprudente después de conocerse la muerte de la víctima.

Fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) han indicado que el supuesto dueño de los perros, Herminio A.A., fue puesto el lunes a disposición judicial y negó ante la titular del juzgado, en funciones de guardia, que él tuviera la guardia y custodia de los animales.

Ante ello, y en espera de que prosigan las investigaciones, la jueza le dejó en libertad con cargos al tener domicilio conocido en Madrid y le imputó un delito de lesiones imprudentes.

No obstante, después de conocerse el fallecimiento del octogenario en el hospital La Paz, la magistrada podría modificar su auto inicial e imputar a Herminio A.A. un delito de homicidio imprudente.

De todos modos, el juzgado tiene previsto realizar las diligencias necesarias para que se certifique a quién pertenece la guardia y custodia de los tres perros que atacaron al hombre, de 81 años, en la carretera que une Villaverde y Vallecas, en Madrid capital, junto a una zona de polígonos industriales.

El anciano, con los dos brazos en estado catastrófico y desgarros en ambas piernas, fue atendido por efectivos del Summa 112 y trasladado herido muy grave a La Paz, donde ha muerto la mañana de este martes.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad