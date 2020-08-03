Estás leyendo: Mueren en seis meses más de 32.000 personas en las listas de espera de la Dependencia

Público
Público

Atención a la dependencia Mueren en seis meses más de 32.000 personas en las listas de espera de la Dependencia

La Asociación de Directoras y Gerentes de Servicios Sociales reclama incrementar de manera urgente la financiación de la Dependencia y modificar la ley para permitir la compatibilidad de las prestaciones e incrementar las intensidades.

Mueren en seis meses más de 32.000 personas en las listas de espera de la Dependencia. / PIxabay
Mueren en seis meses más de 32.000 personas en las listas de espera de la Dependencia. / PIxabay

madrid

agencias

En los primeros seis meses del año, 32.035 personas fallecieron en las listas de espera de la Dependencia (20.413 dependientes con derecho y 11.622 pendientes de valorar), como informó este lunes la Asociación de Directoras y Gerentes de Servicios Sociales en base a los datos oficiales del Ministerio de Derechos Sociales.

Casi la mitad (el 48%) de los dependientes beneficiarios del Sistema de Atención a la Dependencia (SADD) que fallecieron en este año vivían en residencias (46.542 residentes, 18.022 fallecidos más que el primer semestre del año pasado).

Como informan desde la Asociación, de los 97.944 beneficiarios del SAAD fallecidos este año, al menos 28.520 tenían la prestación de residencias (un 29%) y unos 18.247 tenían una prestación vinculada al servicio residencial (19%), por lo que se observa un elevado impacto de la mortalidad en las residencias.

La Asociación reclama al Gobierno incrementar de manera urgente, y sin esperar a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado, la financiación de la Dependencia. Además de modificar la ley para permitir la compatibilidad de las prestaciones e incrementar las intensidades.

Por eso, consideran que "el escudo social no protege a los dependientes" y que el Ministerio "no ha incrementado ni en un solo euro, la financiación del Sistema de Atención a la Dependencia". "Se está abandonando sin atenciones a las 392.526 personas dependientes que están a la espera de un procedimiento", denuncian.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público