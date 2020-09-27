Estás leyendo: La Atención Primaria en el laberinto: 'Público TV' emite este lunes un programa especial sobre la segunda ola de covid

La Atención Primaria en el laberinto: 'Público TV' emite este lunes un programa especial sobre la segunda ola de covid

El debate, que será emitido a las 21.00 horas de este lunes en 'Público TV', será moderado por Ricardo Campos y contará con la presencia de la exministra de Sanidad, María Luisa Carcedo; la médica y política del PSOE Carmen Montón y Rafael Sotoca, especialista en Medicina Familiar y Comunitaria.

¿Está la Atención Primaria al borde del colapso o sólo es una sensación? ¿es
responsabilidad única la pandemia? ¿Qué medidas pueden aliviar esta situación a corto plazo? ¿Están todos los territorios y comunidades haciendo las cosas bien? Estás y otras cuestiones serán respondidas el próximo lunes 28 de septiembre en Público por algunos expertos en sanidad en un programa dedicado a la situación sanitaria que vive España en la segunda ola de la pandemia del coronavirus.

El debate, que será emitido a las 21.00 horas en Público TV, será moderado por Ricardo Campos y contará con la presencia de las ex ministras de Sanidad María Luisa Carcedo Carmen Montón, el médico de familia Rafael Sotoca y el presidente de la Sociedad Española de Medicina Familiar y Comunitaria, Salvador Tranche.

El sistema de Atención Primera y la sanidad española se encuentran en uno de los peores momentos desde que la epidemia de la covid-19 llegó a España. Sin embargo, sobre la coyuntura pandémica subyace un modelo que ya mostraba claros siglos de agotamiento debido a los recortes que la Administración hizo sobre el sistema de salud pública en la anterior crisis económica. Esta problemática será tratada en un programa que invita a la reflexión el próximo lunes. 

